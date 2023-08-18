Dr Mahathir cries ‘double standard’ over police questioning

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today accused the government and the police of selective enforcement for questioning him over his comments about the non-Malay communities in the country.

He alleged that the questioning was a form of intimidation to deter him and others from repeating his claim that “Malaysia is a Malay country.”

“I’m surprised police questioned me over my statement. I believe there is a double standard.

“When former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz made a report to the attorney general against three 1Malaysia Development Berhad officials who should be charged, no action was taken by the authorities.

“But when I made a comment, they said it was against the law. I talk based on facts and it was not against the law and the constitution, as the matter related to the country status as a Malay land is stipulated in the constitution.

“So, when I talk about the Malay land, I was considered as a racist,” he told a press conference held at the Albukhary Foundation here.

Earlier, it was reported that Dr Mahathir was called in by the police to give a statement today for the investigation into his remarks.

It was reported that the police recorded his statement in response to two reports lodged against him on July 27.

On July 27, Dr Mahathir claimed that Malaysia is a Malay country and should not be recognised as a multiracial country.

“Stop talking about Malaysia is a multiracial country. It is not. It is a Malay country which hosts people from other countries.

“Many countries do this. But these countries remain the land of the definitive people,” he wrote on Facebook.

Dr Mahathir also accused Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of silencing dissent.

“This has spread widely; I was told by the Opposition candidates that they were followed by the police wherever they go (during the six state elections).

“This can be seen as threats so that they can’t speak. Because whatever they say might be interpreted as against the ban of the race, religion and royalty’s speech,” he claimed.

Dr Mahathir also added that if Malays in the country were not allowed to talk about the problem faced by them then there is no point of having elections and practicing a democratic system. – Malay Mail