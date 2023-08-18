e-SMART to help fishermen identify fish locations in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): Ko-Nelayan and the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the e-SMART application which will help fishermen identify potential fish locations in Sabah’s waters.

The e-SMART application program has been designed and implemented with a clear goal, which is to provide training and exposure to the fishing community in Sabah regarding the e-SMART digital technology.

According to Ko-Nelayan general manager Yusof Ag Besar, the e-SMART will have a significant impact on the economy of the skilled artisanal fishing community, empowering them with digital technology.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony here, Yusof explained that the program is the result of collaboration between Ko-Nelayan and MYSA which is a key strategic partner in developing the fishing community and the fisheries industry in Sabah.

“Throughout the implementation of the e-SMART program from 2021 to 2023, a total of 120 fishermen have successfully received exposure and training on the application.

“This is the first step towards achieving the larger program goal, which aims to involve 350 fishermen across the state of Sabah in receiving training and benefits from this technology,” he said.

Yusof said the strong collaboration between Ko-Nelayan and MYSA will contribute to the success of producing a generation of skilled fishermen in fish-catching activities through digital technology like e-SMART.

This collaboration is crucial in bringing innovation and renewal to the fishing community and fisheries industry in Sabah, he said.

The implementation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through the use of digital technology by farmers, breeders and fishermen will be achieved today with the development of application systems and remote sensing-based databases such as Geographic Information System (GIS) and Information Technology (ICT), which will be launched shortly, he stressed.

“Aligned with the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ), we recognize the crucial role of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Ministry through Ko-Nelayan in ensuring that the fisheries sector continues to be a major contributor to the country’s economic growth while safeguarding the welfare of the target group.

“However, achieving this goal is not without challenges. There are ongoing issues and challenges such as identifying potential fish migration patterns, the effects of climate change, resource depletion and technological changes. It is our responsibility to ensure that the fishing industry and fish-catching activities continue to evolve with the assistance of advanced technology,” he said.

Meanwhile Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan in his speech said in an era of global challenges and increasingly complex environmental changes, food security is a top priority.

“In this context, the use of remote sensing technology through the e-SMART application plays a crucial role in monitoring and managing fisheries yields more efficiently. With the e-SMART application technology, we can take proactive actions to address risks to food supply and ensure sufficient food resources for the people of Malaysia, especially in the state of Sabah.

“Furthermore, our focus on promoting fisheries and aquaculture activities in the state of Sabah is a bold and strategic step. Sabah, rich in marine resources, has significant potential to contribute to the nation’s food supply. Through integrated and sustained efforts, we will develop this sector more efficiently and sustainably, benefiting the local fishing communities,” he said in the speech which was delivered by Assistant Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Peto Galim.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that aligned with the aspirations of the digital government in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the measures implemented across ministries, state departments, and the Federal Government demonstrate the country’s capability to move towards more effective digital transformation.

Emphasizing the enhancement of digital capacity among public service members at various levels is essential to ensure a more responsive and innovative public service, he said, adding that data-driven policies and data sharing will facilitate information collection and analysis, guiding more precise and strategic decision-making.

“A fishing community with high digital literacy can leverage technology to enhance productivity and operational efficiency. Exposure to highly skilled digital human resources will create new opportunities in business and improve livelihoods.

“Through the culture of digital innovation and digital behavior adopted within the fishing community, we will witness a remarkable transformation in their way of life and work. It’s truly gratifying for all of us to witness the close collaboration between Ko-Nelayan and MYSA in advancing the fisheries sector in Sabah. This collaboration demonstrates a strong spirit of unity in creating a positive impact on the fishing community and the fisheries industry in this region,” he stressed.

According to Jeffrey, the steps taken by Ko-Nelayan in partnership with MYSA have brought a new light to unleashing the existing potential and opportunities. as the initiative not only provides immediate benefits to the fishing community but also has a lasting impact on sustainable development and the well-being of the local community.

Ko-Nelayan, he pointed out, has played a crucial role in advancing the fishing community and fisheries industry in Sabah and their efforts in enhancing digital literacy, building digital human resources, and fostering a culture of digital innovation are clear examples of how the fishing sector can transform and make a greater contribution to the country’s economy and development.

“With continued collaboration and steadfast efforts from all parties involved, I am confident that we will witness greater developments in the future. The success of the collaboration between Ko-Nelayan and MYSA not only benefits the fishing community in Sabah but also serves as an inspirational model for partnerships and collaborations in other sectors across the country,” he said.

Peto when met by reporters later said that the e-SMART application will help fishermen in Sabah expand their business and reduce their cost of operation.

“Our target is 350 fishermen and briefings have been held in Kudat, Tawau and the west coast of Sabah. This is a good start and we hope more will be given the opportunity to use this technology which is already in use in other countries,” he said.

Peto added that Ko-Nelayan will look into the effectiveness of the system especially on how it helped the fishermen to increase their profit as well as reduce their operational cost.

Ko-Nelayan, he said, will continue to work with MYSA to develop the system into a better one that can help more fishermen.

“Those currently registered with Ko-Nelayan will have the application installed on their handphones and this is only for coastal fishermen only,” he added.

MYSA director general Azlikamil Napiah explained that a fisherman need only to download the e-SMART onto his handphone which will be updated with data of the potential location of fish shoals.

The location is collected by MYSA via satellite and updated regularly on the application, he disclosed.