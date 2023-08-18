Fatimah: Collaboration important in addressing social issues

KUCHING (Aug 18): Collaborative initiatives are significant in tackling pressing social issues in Sarawak, particularly concerning teenage pregnancy and sexual education, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In this respect, Fatimah commended the research efforts led by Prof Dr Razitasham Safii, a recognised Public Health Medicine specialist from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), emphasising the potential benefits for the local community.

“We are thrilled to embark on a collaborative journey with Prof Dr Razitasham, as her research findings have the potential to greatly benefit our society.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to create awareness and provide appropriate interventions to address prevalent issues related to household dynamics and teenage pregnancies,” she told a press conference yesterday.

Earlier, Fatimah attended an inaugural lecture by Prof Dr Razitasham held at Unimas.

The subject of the lecture, ‘Parenting on Sexuality’, delves into the comprehensive research findings and expert perspectives on the subject that has often been approached with caution, and its discussion has been limited in previous generations.

On the lecture, Fatimah said it is crucial to impart knowledge not only to students but also to parents and educators.

“One very important takeaway from today’s lecture is that sexuality education is not equivalent to sex education. By dispelling misconceptions, we hope to foster a more comfortable environment for discussing topics like sexuality and relationships,” she emphasised.

Fatimah also highlighted the success of collaborative efforts in curbing teenage pregnancies and addressing related challenges.

“Our multifaceted approach, involving various agencies such as the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, has shown promising results.

“Through our One-Stop Committee, we aim not only to reduce teenage pregnancies but also to save lives – both of the young mothers and their infants,” she said.

In this respect, Fatimah affirmed the need for ongoing education and advocacy.

“While our initiatives have yielded positive outcomes, continuous efforts in sexual education and awareness are paramount. We are committed to inviting diverse speakers, including Prof Dr Razitasham, to participate in our ongoing programmes,” she said.

The collaborative approach, with its emphasis on holistic solutions and comprehensive education, aims to tackle social issues from multiple angles.

“Our commitment to addressing these challenges collaboratively has contributed to the decline in teenage pregnancies in Sarawak.

“With more future collaborations, we hope to shine a light on the path to a more informed and empowered community,” she added.

Also present were Dean of Faculty of Medicine & Health Science Unimas Prof Dr Asri Said; Board of Directors of Unimas chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Sulong Matjeraie; seputy vice chancellor (Student Affairs & Alumni) Prof Ir Ts Dr Al-Khalid Othman; vice chancellor (Research & Innovation) Prof Ir Dr Siti Noor Linda Taib; and vice chancellor (Academic & International Affair) Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit.