Fire in Krokop destroys workshop, used cars

MIRI (Aug 18): A fire in Krokop here last night destroyed a workshop and 21 used cars stored at the premises.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said in a statement it received a distress call on the incident at 9.38pm.

Upon receiving the call, the operations centre deployed a team of firefighters from Miri Central fire station and two backup teams from the Lutong and Lopeng fire stations to the scene.

The operations centre said the fire also spread to a premises storing about 300 barrels of lubricant oil located nearby.

“Fortunately, the firefighters were fast in putting out the fire and therefore managed to prevent it from spreading to the premises storing the lubricant oil,” said the statement.

The cause and value of damages caused by the fire have yet to be established.