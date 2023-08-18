First defendant and I are related, says former director

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): Former State Education Department director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul told the High Court here on Friday that she is a relative of an English Language teacher who was sued for allegedly not entering class to teach the subject for seven months in 2015.

Maimunah, who was a subpoenaed witness, told Justice Datuk Ismail Brahim that she is the second cousin of the first defendant, Mohd Jainal Jamran, in the civil suit filed by the sole plaintiff, Siti Nafirah Siman, 23.

She explained about her relative relationship with Mohd Jainal when she was cross-examined by counsel Shireen Sikayun as the seventh witness on whether she has any family tie with him.

However, Maimunah had disagreed to a suggestion that the integrity of an investigation on Mohd Jainal was jeopardised due to her family ties with him.

To another suggestion, the witness, who was the director from 2016 until 2018, agreed that the investigation was to look into her claims after a civil suit was filed in 2018.

Meanwhile, under cross-examination by Senior Federal Counsel Mohd Hafizi Abd Halim, Maimunah agreed that even though she and Mohd Jainal had family ties, she still carried out her duties with integrity and fairness.

She explained that after news about the lawsuit was published in newspapers, they had taken action to investigate the case.

Siti Nafirah has named Mohd Jainal, Hj Suid Hj Hanapi (sued in his capacity as principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi), District Education Officer of Kota Belud, Director of Education Sabah, Director General of Education Malaysia, Minister of Education Malaysia and Government of Malaysia as first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth defendants respectively.

Siti Nafirah had filed the suit against the first defendant for his alleged failure to teach the English Language

subject to her and her classmates during his assigned periods or timetable for the academic year of 2015.

She also sued the other defendants for their alleged failure to take action against the first defendant for allegedly failing to teach her and her classmates.

Federal Counsel Mohd Fazriel Fardiansyah Abdul Kadir also acted for the defendants.

The trial will resume on August 28-30.