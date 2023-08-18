Government committed to solve water, electricity problems – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): The state government is committed to solve water and electricity problems, which are the main issues in Sabah at the moment.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said many plans will be implemented to solve the water and electricity problems, including short-term and long-term plannings.

“There are many plans that we will implement to solve this water problem, both for the long term such as building dams and also short-term plans.

“These plannings also include electricity, because both issues are very important to the people of Sabah,” he said to reporters after witnessing McDonald’s Malaysia and Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony on Friday.

When asked about the RM320 million fund from the federal government to solve the water problem in the state, Hajiji said the fund will arrive at any time, and there is no need to make it an issue.

On whether the fund is a grant or soft loan, he said the priority at the moment is to solve the worsening water and electricity problems.

“The allocation will arrive anytime, so don’t make it an issue of delay because it is only at the administrative level.

“However, the implementation of the project to overcome the water problem is currently on-going. The RM320 million fund is either a grant or a soft loan, the most important thing now is that the water problems in this state are solved,” he said.