Kuching Festival Fair raises over RM48,000 for charity

KUCHING (Aug 18): The annual Kuching Festival Fair has raised RM48,927.80 in contributions to benefit 18 charitable bodies this year.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the stallholders’ remarkable generosity, by giving a portion of their earnings, embodies the true spirit and compassion of the Kuching community.

“This is a testament to our collective dedication to assisting those less fortunate. We are all Anak Sarawak, and we can do something to help including contributing from the sincerity, love, and passion in our hearts.

“We, Sarawakians, are very generous, we help, support and be inclusive of each other, as to make a difference in our lives,” he said in his speech for the Kuching Festival Fair Charity Night 2023 at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) theatre last night.

“Hopefully those who will benefit from this contribution will then be able to offer help to others too in the future. This is part of the values that we want to inculcate especially among our younger generations.”

Among the charitable bodies that received donations were the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia (Kuching), Sarawak Society for the Blind, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Kuching Autistic Association, The Salvation Army, Kuching Life Care Society, The Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP), and Wishesland.

The Carnation Club of Kuching and Samarahan, The Society for Critically Sick Children, Pertubuhan PDK Sentuhan Kasih Kuching, Pertubuhan Ibu Bapa Kanak-Kanak Keperluan Istimewa Sarawak (Pibakat), Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang T’ng, Kuching Palliative Association, and Sarawak Heart Foundation also received donations during the event.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said by supporting charities that work tirelessly for people facing greater challenges, a sense of shared responsibility and empathy can be fostered.

“MBKS has given the stallholders a chance to earn and so they give back to those less fortunate than themselves. This is a community. This is society.

“The spirit of giving is an amazing thing. We are still lucky in Kuching. We still have people willing to give. We still have people able to give.

“We honour their pledge to give back some of their profits from this festival to the needy. We help them by promising them the best spot in the site next year so they can donate even more,” he said, adding that the highest single contribution was RM16,888.

Charity Night 2023 organising committee chairman Councillor Chai Ju Loon thanked stall operators, associations, and private sector for their generous contributions.

“The encouraging result of this fundraising shows that Kuchingites are willing and ready to help whoever and whenever needed,” he said.

At the event, prizes for Best Decorated Stall 2023, as well as the School Garden and Landscape Competition 2023, were presented.