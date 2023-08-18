Lahad Datu flies three-storey high Jalur Gemilang

LAHAD DATU (Aug 18): To brighten up the celebration of the National Month, Giatmara Silam here produced a giant three-storey high Jalur Gemilang which was installed at the Lahad Datu district office administrative building on Friday.

Giatmara vocational institute teaching staff Habibah Ladali said two teachers and five students had toiled to sew the 9.144-metre long flag with a height of 18.288m within two weeks.

“We worked day and night for about 10 hours a day to complete this Jalur Gemilang, with the production process from Aug 4-16, and it could have been completed earlier but we faced a few technical problems. We hope this effort helps to fuel the spirit of the National Month,” she said here yesterday.

Habibah was met after the launch of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2023 convoy which was officiated by Lahad Datu district officer Firuz Idzualdeen Benety Mohd Dzul.

Meanwhile, Firuz said the installation of the giant Jalur Gemilang at the district office building was mooted by the Merdeka Month celebration committee due to its strategic location at the centre of Lahad Datu town.

“This idea was realised with the cooperation of Giatmara and hopefully with the hoisting of this giant Jalur Gemilang, Lahad Datu residents will also feel the camaraderie to fly the Jalur Gemilang and participate in patriotic activities in conjunction with the National Month.

“I also appeal to the owners of premises, houses and vehicles here to jointly raise the Jalur Gemilang and the Sabah flag in conjunction with the launch of Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, KMJG 2023 head Jainisah Mohd Noor said the annual programme of the Information Department (Japen) is to spread and promote the celebration of National Month and Malaysia Day in every district in Sabah.

“The unity that has been forged must be preserved while celebrating the cultural diversity that exists so that we remain strong and not be complacent, let’s also safeguard the blessing of independence that we enjoy by preserving the harmony,” said the director of Sabah Japen.

The KMJG 2023 convoy has entered the 13th day of its journey and Lahad Datu is the 56th location out of 66 stops and it has now journeyed 2,021 kilometres. – Bernama