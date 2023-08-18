Friday, August 18
LED-illuminated traffic light pole installed in Bt Kawa to improve road safety

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
Dr Sim (fourth right) and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai on his left in a photocall with others after activating the LED-illuminated traffic light pole.

KUCHING (Aug 18): An LED-illuminated traffic light pole has been installed at the junction of Jalan Batu Kawa and Batu Kawa Old Bazaar on Monday in a significant move to improve road safety here.

The installation marks a revolutionary step towards improving road safety conditions, particularly for areas with high traffic flow and frequent instances of speeding vehicles, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“This additional (low-power and low maintenance LED) illumination aims to raise attention and enhance the safety of road users including speeding vehicles observed frequently on the main road especially with high flow of traffic,” said Dr Sim in his Facebook post after activating the illuminated traffic light pole.

In this regard, Dr Sim expressed his gratitude to the Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineer Liew Ming Chek and Seri Teknik representatives for the installation works.

“Please share your feedback on this LED-illuminated pole lighting for the traffic light,” he added.

