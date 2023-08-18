Ling: Muslim NGOs call for DAP’s exclusion seditious, against King’s wish

MIRI (Aug 18): The recent statement by a group of 12 Muslim non-government organisations (NGOs) to establish Malay-Muslim state governments in the peninsula without Democratic Action Party (DAP) goes against the wish of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a united Malaysia, said Alan Ling.

In hitting out at the group, the DAP Sarawak secretary viewed the proposal as ‘seditious’, and called for a police investigation into the matter.

“This group is playing a divide-and-rule game by pitting the many races in the country against each other. It’s seditious and goes against the King,” said Ling, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary.

He added that DAP is a legitimate political party in Malaysia that has existed for over five decades.

He also believed that racial polarisation is deepening in Malaysia, calling this a ‘sad and a regressive step’ for the country.

On Aug 13, a coalition of Muslim NGOs in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan urged leaders of Malay-Muslim political parties to unite and establish state governments without DAP.

According to the coalition, the results of the six state elections on Aug 12 reflected the people’s desire for Malays and Muslims to unite.