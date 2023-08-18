Najib fails to remove 1MDB trial judge over Jasmine Loo, case continues

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today failed in his application to remove judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah from continuing to hear his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, which means he has also failed in achieving his ultimate goal of being acquitted.

Sequerah today decided that he will continue to hear Najib’s trial involving RM2.28 billion of 1MDB funds.

On Aug 14, Najib applied to remove Sequerah from hearing the 1MDB trial, with the ultimate aim of getting acquitted of all the 25 charges in the trial, or to alternatively have the trial be heard afresh from the start or be continued before a different High Court judge.

Recently, 1MDB’s former in-house lawyer Jasmine Loo resurfaced and was arrested in Malaysia after being abroad throughout the years of the trial, with Najib’s lawyers then asking on July 26 if she would be a witness in the 1MDB trial.

On July 26, Sequerah disclosed that he and Loo were partners in the same law firm Zain & Co — which he described as a medium to big-sized law firm — many years ago.

Sequerah worked at Zain & Co as a lawyer in the litigation department(legal assistant from 1996 to 2000 and partner from 2001 to June 19, 2014), before joining the judiciary on June 20, 2014 until now.

Loo also worked in Zain & Co as a lawyer in the corporate department (legal assistant from 1998 to 2003, partner from 2004 to December 31, 2008), before eventually joining 1MDB and becoming a fugitive over the 1MDB scandal.

This meant that 2008 which was the last time Sequerah and Loo were working in the same law firm was 15 years ago. At that time, 1MDB did not even exist yet.

Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) Berhad was established on February 27, 2009, and was later renamed in September 2009 as 1MDB when the federal government took over TIA.

Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah then said his client will be appealing today’s decision.

Shafee then applied for the 1MDB trial to be stayed or paused until the appeal is decided, but deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib objected to the stay application and argued that there are no special circumstances to justify the stay.

Sequerah then decided to reject the application for a stay as the judge said there are no special circumstances to justify a stay.

The trial then continued with the 46th prosecution witness Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz taking the witness stand. — Malay Mail