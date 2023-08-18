New township set to propel Sebuyau towards becoming coastal commercial hub

KUCHING (Aug 18): Various development projects are currently being implemented in Sebuyau following its elevation into a full district.

In stating this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the coverage also includes the new Sebuyau Township, set to propel the district’s development as a coastal commercial hub.

“We are going to build shoplots as well as wet market and cottage industry shoplots in Sebuyau.

“This is part of our efforts to provide important services meant for the development of Sebuyau as a coastal commercial hub.

“And since we are now in Sebuyau Chalet, this is part and parcel of the development in an effort to provide accommodation to people coming to Sebuyau, or as transit for those travelling from Kuching to northern Sarawak along the coastal road,” he said at a press conference, in Sebuyau Chalet today.

Abang Johari said following Sebuyau’s elevation into a full district, a district office was currently under construction, and it would come equipped with government quarters.

“It is a condominium-type quarters where all the basic services required by the officers transferred to Sebuyau (District Office) will also be provided.

“This is done so that our officers would have comfortable quarters to live in,” added the Premier.