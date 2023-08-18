Pahang Speaker: EC to be notified about vacancy for Pelangai seat soon, following death of assemblyman

KLANG (Aug 18): The Election Commission (EC) will be notified about the vacancy for the Pelangai state seat in Pahang soon, following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun in an aircraft crash near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, yesterday.

Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said it was best for the State Assembly to help with the funeral arrangement for the state assemblyman first before dealing with any other matters.

“Let’s just settle the funeral arrangement for the deceased first,” he told reporters when met at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here last night.

Johari, 53, who was also Pahang Local Government, housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, was one of the 10 people who perished when the Beechcraft aircraft Model 390 (Premier 1) crashed on the highway near Bandar Elmina yesterday.

Mohd Sharkar said prior to the incident, Johari had attended a meeting with Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in Langkawi, Kedah. ― Bernama