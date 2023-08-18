PH to announce candidates for Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections on Wednesday

JOHOR BAHRU (Aug 18): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is to announce on Wednesday its candidates for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections to be held on Sept 9.

Johor PH deputy chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the new faces are locals and highly educated.

He spoke to reporters after a closed-door meeting between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) at the Johor Umno Building, here today.

On the special meeting which was also attended by Johor BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Aminolhuda said the discussion was aimed at further strengthening the cooperation of the election machineries of the Unity Government to ensure victory.

The Election Commission has fixed nominations for Aug 26, early voting on Sept 5 and polling on Sept 9 for both by-elections. – Bernama