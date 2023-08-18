PM: Putrajaya, Selangor will provide financial, social aid for families of Elmina crash victims

KLANG (Aug 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vowed today that families of the victims of the private jet crash yesterday will receive financial and social aid from the government.

He said all federal and state government agencies were told to help the families in any way they can be it monetary or mental health support.

“My deepest condolences first and foremost to the families of the deceased. For now, I want the forensics and DNA tests to be done fast.

“In order to reduce the burden of these families we will also be handling the burial, accommodation for the families and for some of them we will help them find jobs,” he told reporters at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Elmina Town resulting in the death of 10 individuals.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke earlier urged the public not to create any speculation regarding the plane crash, and asked for privacy to be given to the victims’ family members.

He said it would be better if authorities such as the police and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia were given space to carry out their investigations in detail and comprehensively.

In yesterday’s crash, Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman and Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was on the flight manifest. – Malay Mail