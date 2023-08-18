Police: Newborn abandoned by Batu Kawa dumpster being monitored in clinic

KUCHING (Aug 18): The newborn baby girl found abandoned by a dumpster at Moyan Square, Batu Kawa this morning is being monitored at the Batu Kawa Health Clinic.

When contacted, Padawan acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said a call on the discovery of the abandoned baby was received at 9.18am.

“We are now in the midst of investigating this case,” said Lim.

He added a member of the public, who was among the first at the scene after the baby was discovered, made the call.

Waste collection workers found the baby with its umbilical cord still attached in a cardboard box that was placed next to the dumpster.

The baby was then brought to a nearby coffeeshop where stallholders tried to attend to her needs.

It is understood that two women volunteered to bring the baby to the Batu Kawa health clinic around 8.40am.