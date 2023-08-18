Premier: Electricity bill subsidy under Sarawakku Sayang may continue up till December

KUCHING (Aug 18): The Sarawak government might extend its Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) electricity bill discount until this December this year, should the state’s economy continue to improve, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he would need to refer the matter to the State Financial Secretary (SFS) first, to know ‘whether we had the money or not’.

“But normally, we give the subsidy.

“The previous subsidy finished in June. If the economy’s still like this, we might extend (the electricity bill discount) until December,” he said at a press conference called after his visit to Chalet Sebuyau today.

Abang Johari’s remark came in response to reporters asking whether the Sarawak government would continue to give this subsidy.

He also said should the government continue to provide the subsidy, this would need to be incorporated into the state budget, adding: “The state government has to pay Sarawak Energy Berhad for implementing the subsidy.”

In February, it was announced that the Sarawak government would continue the subsidies of five to 25 per cent on electricity bills for domestic, commercial and industrial users, up until June this year.