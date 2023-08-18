Sabah, Sarawak Chief Judge proposes four names for Judicial Commissioner post to acting TYT

KUCHING (Aug 18): Acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar welcomes a courtesy call from Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Dato Abdul Rahman Sebli, at Astana Negeri Sarawak here today.

According to a press statement released by the Information Department, the purpose of the call was to seek approval from Asfia with regard to the appointment of Judicial Commissioner for the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak.

According to Abdul Rahman, four individuals have been proposed as candidates for the post, and this is up to Asfia’s discretion to whether or not accept the proposal.

Also present at the courtesy call was a member of the Judicial Appointments Commission, Datu Abdul Razak Tready.