Sarawakian could be country’s next astronaut, says Dr Sheikh Muszaphar

KUCHING (Aug 18): Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor is optimistic the country’s next astronaut might well be a Sarawakian.

According to him, many Sarawakians have uncommon vital skills required for the job, including a good command of the English language.

“Many Sarawakians I see have very good command in the English language and having a good command in English is a vital skill to become an astronaut because English is the language that is most widely spoken throughout the world.

“When you go to outer space, communication is important and having a good command of English really helps any astronaut when they are communicating with anyone around them in space or monitoring them on earth.

“You will be monitored and surrounded by many people who are of different nationalities, so English is important,” he said during a public lecture at the Islamic Information Centre here last night.

Dr Sheikh Muszaphar said many Sarawakians also have the courage to think outside the box.

Hence, he called on Sarawakians to do their best to get the right qualifications and to fulfil the criteria needed to become an astronaut.

“One should always do their best if they want to achieve something and I hope any Sarawakian would realise that if they need to fulfil the other criteria in addition to the skills that they already have too,” he said.

Among those present during the event were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, who is also in charge of Islamic affairs, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) president Datu Misnu Taha.

Some 500 participants attended the public lecture, which focussed on the value of creativity and innovation among today’s younger generation.

It was part of the programme for the Islamic Creativity and Innovation Festival (FesKII 2023) from Aug 17-20.