Sebuyau District’s new mosque renamed Masjid Al-Muflihin

SEBUYAU (Aug 18): This district’s new mosque has been renamed Masjid Al-Muflihin.

This was announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when he officiated at the opening ceremony, held after performing Friday congregational prayer today.

For the record, the mosque’s old name was Masjid Baru Sebuyau.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the list of names was given to him by Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha.

“I had to select the new name for this new mosque, but I have no background learning Arabic.

“So the new Sebuyau mosque is named ‘Al-Muflihin’, which means ‘successful people’.

“God-willing, by giving the name, we hope that the people of Sebuyau would continue to be successful,” he said at the event.

Abang Johari also expressed hope that the new mosque would continue to become not only a place of worship, but also a platform to bring people together irrespective of backgrounds.

“This mosque symbolises the unity of the Muslim community, as well as their responsibility for our ‘ummah’ (society) regardless of their differences.”

It is informed that the new mosque was meant to replace the old building, which was damaged by a landslide that struck in 2009.

Sited on a 17-acre land, the new mosque can accommodate, at one time, 1,000 members of the congregation at the main prayer space and 1,200 people on the foyer.

Amongst those present were Sarawak Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Julaihi Narawi and his deputy minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who is also the minister in charge of state Islamic affairs; Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo; and Samarahan Resident Irwan Bahari Bujang.