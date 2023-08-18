Sheda Kuching’s Home & Property Roadshow takes place Nov 10-12

KUCHING (Aug 18): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching Branch will be holding a Home & Property Roadshow 2023 (HPR 2023) at Vivacity Megamall here from Nov 10 to 12.

According to a press statement, reservation of booths is now available for developers to showcase their current and new projects.

Other related industry players are also invited to market their products and services at this roadshow.

Event organising chairman Steven Au said HPR 2023 will be a one-stop venue for consumers and investors who are seeking to find attractive property deals to suit different lifestyles.

“Apart from securing the best deals in real estate, visitors and potential buyers will also be able to participate in various types of lucky draws to win some of the best prizes,” he said.

He added that other interesting activities will also be organised in collaboration with the official venue to draw in larger crowds to this final property event of the year.

For more information or booth reservations, email Sheda Kuching Branch at [email protected], or contact Yeo on 016-835 3782.

Members of the public are also encouraged to follow ‘SHEDAKUCHING’ on Facebook for regular updates and online contests.