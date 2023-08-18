Special allocation for Sabah teams to compete in Johor

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): The Sabah State Government has approved a special allocation of RM50,000 to finance the expenses for the Under-18 and Under-15 football teams who recently won the Sabah School Sports Council (MSSS) championship to compete in the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) Championship in Johor.

State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin said although the matter was not under the responsibility of his ministry, the state government took note of the matter as students representing Sabah for such competition should be prioritised.

“As the Sabah Youth and Sports Minister, I take this matter seriously. Such an issue should not be taken lightly considering that it involves the future of our state’s football athletes.

“We do not want the talent of our younger generation to end up here only. We have to help them to realize their wishes,”he said after a special meeting at the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry office here on Friday.

Present were State Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan and Sabah State Education Department (JPNS) director Raisin Saidin.

On Thursday, a teacher vented his frustration after the Sabah under-18 and under-15 football teams who won the MSSS but were unable to compete for the MSSM in Johor due to financial constraints, which went viral on social media.

Ellron said as a former sports athlete himself, he understood the feelings and excitement of the students to represent Sabah at the national level championship.

“Thus, we don’t want to disappoint them because tournaments like this are important for them to succeed at a higher level in the sports they participate in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raisin appreciates the State Government’s concern to help finance the Sabah under-15 and under-18 football teams to take part in for the MSSM Championship in Johor.

He said around RM61,000 is needed for the cost of the teams to participate in the tournament.

“JPNS will fund the additional cost of RM11,000 and at the same time several parties including individuals and private sector have come forward to express their desire to help,” he said.