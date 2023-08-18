Starbucks gets praise from Fatimah for employing people with disabilities

KUCHING (Aug 18): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has praised Starbucks Malaysia’s initiative in employing people with disabilities in its stores throughout the country, saying such initiative empowers people from that group.

According to the Minister of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Development, the initiative can help people with disabilities learn new knowledge and thus build relationships between them and the public.

“As one of the steps to communicate, the action to employ this group is important to empower and invigorate team spirit among them. It is important for this group to be given attention where it can also raise awareness.

“This is also in addition to educating the public about effective communication using sign language,” she said when gracing the official launch of Starbucks first-ever Signing Store in East Malaysia at the Vivacity Shopping mall here yesterday.

Fatimah is thus pleased with Starbucks Malaysia’s efforts to collaborate with Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) to offer job opportunities to the deaf and those of hard hearing community.

Fatimah explained that although the group receives help from the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also involved in providing contributions and opportunities for the disabled and as a minority in society, disabled people who are deaf often face extraordinary challenges in their lives.

“It may be due to communication problems and therefore the SSD is not behind in playing the role of connecting this group with the local community,” she said.

Following Starbucks’ initiative to help the deaf, she thus hopes that other businesses also take the same initiative to involve themselves in different communities in addition to being able to create an inclusive atmosphere.

Starbucks Malaysia opened its first ever Signing Store in East Malaysia at the Vivacity Megamall here yesterday.

Starbucks Malaysia said that the store marks a significant milestone in the market as the third Signing Store in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Also present during the opening ceremony were Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, Starbucks Malaysia managing director and Berjaya Food Berhad chief executive officer Dato Sydney Quays, Sarawak Society for the Deaf chairman Albert Wong, Fatimah’s ministry permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and other officials.