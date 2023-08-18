Starbucks opens its first Signing Store in East Malaysia at Vivacity Megamall Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 18): Starbucks Malaysia has opened its first ever Signing Store in East Malaysia.

At the official opening of the store at the Vivacity Megamall here yesterday, Starbucks Malaysia said that the store marks a significant milestone in the market as the third Signing Store in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“Today, Starbucks Malaysia is proud to announce the inauguration of its first Signing Store in Borneo, located here at Vivacity Megamall, Kuching. The store aims to uplift the local community by fostering inclusivity and celebrating the vibrant culture of the deaf and hard of hearing people.

“Since its soft launch on July 27 this year, the store saw an overwhelming and positive response from its customers. Creating a space that truly embraces diversity and empowers the deaf and hard of hearing community has been a journey close to our hearts.

“The opening of the Signing Store at Vivacity Megamall thus reflects our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Starbucks Malaysia head of Sustainability and Social Impact, Rina Siew, during the event.

Siew also said with the store, Starbuck Malaysia aims to create a welcoming environment that not only offers exceptional coffee but also fosters a sense of belonging and equal opportunity.

She continued that over the past 24 years, Starbucks Malaysia has strived to be a transformative force in Malaysia, driven by a vision that places humanity at the core of its operations and the Starbucks mission to nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection.

“With the introduction of the first Starbucks Signing Store concept globally back in 2016, the company took a bold step towards this aspiration, fostering personal growth and empowerment, and enhancing self-confidence and self-reliance of the deaf and hard of hearing community in Malaysia,” said Siew.

Since then, she added, Starbucks has opened 20 Signing Stores in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and the United States and with the opening of the third Signing store in Malaysia, the company advances further in its goal to promote awareness and appreciation of the deaf community.

According to her, Starbucks did so by creating employment opportunities and advancement for deaf partners (employees), fostering meaningful connections between partners and customers while Starbucks remains the only coffee chain brand in Malaysia to establish stores dedicated to supporting the deaf community.

Starbucks Malaysia works closely with the Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) to provide professional Malaysian Sign Language (BIM) interpretation services and to host various activities for the deaf and hard of hearing community – providing a platform where they can gather to share ideas, learn more about job opportunities, or connect with each other on current issues.

“Every detail of the Signing Store, from the carefully designed touch points catering to the deaf and hard of hearing, to the spacious café area ideal for community workshops, reflects Starbucks commitment to creating an inclusive and enriching environment,” said Siew.

Moreover, she added, Starbucks Malaysia is also dedicated to endorsing local artists, including those with disabilities and this commitment is exemplified through collaborations with deaf artists on exclusive commissioned artwork featured in Signing Stores as well as core Starbucks® stores.

Inside the Starbucks outlet at the Vivacity Megamall, for example, is a captivating mural by deaf artist Madang Ding Anyi, from the Orang Ulu community in Sarawak, celebrating the coffee growing essence of Asia Pacific and depicting the flora of Borneo.

Thus as part of this occasion, Starbucks Malaysia introduces an exclusive range of Signing Store merchandise, including key chains, tote bags, ceramic mugs, stainless steel tumblers, plastic cold cups, and limited-edition Starbucks Cards, available exclusively in Signing Stores.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women, Early Childhood Development and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who graced the event commented that this inclusive effort by Starbucks Malaysia to foster a supportive environment for the deaf and hard of hearing community is truly commendable.

“Such initiatives pave the way for greater community integration and empowerment,” said Fatimah.

Also present during the opening ceremony were Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, Starbucks Malaysia managing director and Berjaya Food Berhad chief executive officer Dato Sydney Quays, Sarawak Society For The Deaf chairman Albert Wong, Fatimah’s ministry permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and other officials.