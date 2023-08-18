State Govt working with MACC to recover taxes – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): The State Government has already begun collecting taxes from companies that have allegedly evaded paying sales tax on crude palm oil, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“We are starting to collect but I believe there are more cases. That is why we are working hand in hand with SPRM (Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission) to do it,” he said to reporters after launching the closing ceremony of the ministry’s Integrity Week at Menara Kinabalu here on Friday.

Masidi added that companies are voluntarily coming out to make the payment without being asked.

He said that they have a voluntary scheme where if they pay between now and until the end of the year, no penalty will be imposed.

He also mentioned that his ministry has issued letter of demand and some of the companies are willing to pay.

“Our interest, the Ministry of Finance’s interest is we get what is due to us,” he said.

Masidi was also asked how many letters of demand were sent out. He replied: “I don’t have the statistics. But there are quite a number.”

When asked if the RM320.25 million fund promised by Putrajaya to resolve Sabah’s water supply problem was a grant or a soft loan, he said that it was an interest-free loan.

“I was told that it is an interest-free loan. I hope over time the Federal Government will convert it into a grant,” he said.

Similarly, he was also asked about the Special Trust Fund which was unveiled during the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting. The Special Trust Fund would be used to keep federal funds that are unused and was passed during the sitting.

“As I have said in the dewan, it has not been finalised because we need to get the concurrence of the Federal Government, the treasury instruction. We need to tweak it in order to allow it to be implemented.”

“But the fact is that we are ready in Sabah. Where we have tabled the relevant enactment and enactment is approved for the purpose of conveying the message to the Federal Government that we are ready to implement whenever they are ready and willing to do it,” he said.

He also explained that the development budget for this year has been released according to schedule.

“But other issues other than money is our ability to implement them in time. Implementing or implementation is one of the biggest challenges in development,” he said.