Tiong: Sibu no longer Shanghai Bund, town’s security under control

SIBU (Aug 18): Security in Sibu town is now very much under control, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said despite a recent incident, security in Sibu now was unlike the time when the town was commonly referred to as ‘Shanghai Bund’, pointing to a time when the city in China was a hotbed for gangsters.

“I therefore urge all the police personnel to continue to be vigilant, work hard, and ensure that the security situation will remain peaceful,” he said after handing over two boats and outboard engines to the Sibu police today.

Among those present were Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, and deputy police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat.

On Aug 1, a 46-year-old man was shot dead after having dinner at an orchard along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here.

On the boats, Tiong said they should act as a catalyst for the police to improve their service in times of disasters or emergencies.

He said the ministry had intended to contribute five boats to the police but three more boats were not ready.

“The remaining three boats will be handed over to the police force once they are ready,” he said, adding the total cost of the boats, including the trailers, and engines amounted to RM33,800.

Tiong also announced 50 solar LED lights worth RM105,000 would go to the Sibu police headquarters to light up its compound.

“It will take about two to three weeks for the solar lights to arrive,” he said.

Azman thanked the ministry for contributing the items to the police.

He said the boats would enable the police to increase patrols and efficiency in times of disaster.

He also called on personnel to make full use of the facilities and pledged that the items would be properly taken care of.

“The boats will be registered as government property once everything is ready,” he added.