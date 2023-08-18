Uggah refutes claims Anglican Church gets lion’s share of Unifor funds, accounts for grants

KUCHING (Aug 18): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has refuted claims that the Anglican Church has received a lion’s share of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) funding.

The Unifor funds are meant to support the construction and repair of churches, chapels, and temples across the state.

“This is a lie – just because I belong to the Anglican Church,” he said when presenting cheques totalling RM24.49 million to 177 churches and other houses of worship here today.

The cheques, presented to MPs and state assemblypersons, were part of the unit’s second phase distribution for this year.

Uggah pointed out that the allocation decisions were determined by a committee within Unifor.

He added that 2,453 different houses of worship, with some 1,694,142 members, are currently registered with the state government.

Since 2017, he said the state government had approved and allocated a total of RM333.128 million to all these houses of worship.

Of this amount, the Roman Catholic Church had received RM81.558 million (24.5 per cent) for 509 churches and chapels with 643,503 members.

“This was followed by the Anglican Church group at 21.2 per cent or RM70.519 million to support 300 churches,” Uggah said.

He added the third highest amount at RM59.7 million or 17.9 per cent was received by the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) with 635 churches.

Uggah said the Buddhist community had received RM37.06 million (11.1 per cent) to help 152 temples.

“Then, we have the Methodist Church group which, had received RM27.977 million and the Seventh Adventist Church with RM12.026 million.

“Other houses of worship like the Confucianism, Taoism, and traditional religions had received a total of RM10.198 million. We had also allocated RM9.860 million to Sikh temples, RM4.260 million to Hindus, and many more.

“So, these are the breakdowns. Like I have said, these allocations were done by a committee, which had acted judiciously and prudently,” he said.

Uggah also revealed that Unifor had received an application amounting to RM30 million, however the government could not give that much to a single application.

On another issue, he said Unifor’s audit team had discovered some houses of worship that had received the allocation preferred to keep the funds in fixed deposit accounts.

“They seem to be happy with their existing church or temple situation.

“This may be wise of them but our policy now is unless you spend the allocation given, we will not give you the additional funds required even though your church or temple is still not completed,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the state government had allocated RM100 million to Unifor this year.

“So far we have spent RM30.654 million, so we still have a substantial balance. Those who require funds, please send us your application as soon as possible,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai; and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.