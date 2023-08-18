Umno Sabah takes cautious stance in collaborating with parties

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): Umno Sabah has taken a cautious stance and will only collaborate with parties that respect mutual agreements, said its liaison chief, Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman, said the experience of previous coalitions had taught Umno Sabah to be matured about engaging in partnerships with other parties in the state.

“We will collaborate with political parties that respect each other’s agreements and benefit Umno as well as the state. We will also look for partners who exhibit loyalty and sincerity in carrying out their responsibilities as allies to work for the betterment of Sabah’s people. We no longer want internal crises that disrupt efforts to develop Sabah,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Bung Moktar stressed that all of this depends on the circumstances and he will ensure that any future alliance involving Umno Sabah becomes a factor of strength and victory for BN candidates in the upcoming elections.

“It is still too early to talk about working with any political party coalition in Sabah. What we’re doing today is strengthening the party’s machinery, gathering issues and information that will be utilized during the election campaign.

“We are developing new strategies and reaching out to stakeholders, including young voters, to ensure that Umno plays a role in ensuring that this political upheaval does not affect the chances of Umno and BN to govern the state of Sabah,” he said.

Regarding the pressure for Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down due to the party’s performance in recent elections in six states, Bung Moktar, who is also Umno Supreme Council member opined that it was unfair to Ahmad Zahid and opined that all Umno leaders should collectively take responsibility.

For him, Umno has four years to rectify its structure, returning to its core principles and strengthening its fundamental values.

“I am confident that within four years, Umno will rise again in the upcoming general election. What’s important is that Umno is determined to change, including by enhancing the roles of the Youth, Women, and Puteri movements.

“Let’s not become the one to be blamed for damaging our own home. This is not good. It’s enough that Umno leaders are coming out and openly opposing Umno, essentially becoming enemies trying to destroy the party,” he said, adding that calls for Ahmad Zahid to step down should be stopped.

He said that Umno members and leadership should reconsider the time when Ahmad Zahid took over the presidency in 2018, during a challenging period for the party, even when some were unwilling to contest in the elections.

“But he took the risk, and here we are,” said Bung Moktar, adding that in reality, Umno didn’t fare significantly worse in the state elections.

He pointed out that the significant losses were suffered by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which initially believed they could capture four to five states.

“In reality, it’s still 3-3 … In Negeri Sembilan, Umno successfully won 14 seats in the State Assembly, while Pakatan Harapan won 17 seats,” he said.

Therefore, he urged any faction within Umno to view this matter positively.