Waste collection workers discover newborn baby girl abandoned by Batu Kawa dumpster

KUCHING (Aug 18): Waste collection workers made the shocking discovery of a newborn baby girl abandoned by a dumpster at Moyan Square in Batu Kawa around 7.30am today.

The workers were clearing rubbish from the dumpster when they found the baby in a cardboard box.

Stallholder Xiew Ping, who sells kueh at a coffee shop nearby, said the workers called out to her.

“Suddenly I saw them waving at me from across the road. As I approached the dumpster, they told me that there is a baby there,” she told The Borneo Post.

She said those at the coffee shop quickly called emergency services.

“We then comforted the baby by bringing her to the coffeeshop.

“However, we couldn’t give her any milk as we did not have baby formula at the coffee shop and all the shops here were still closed,” she said.

She described the baby as looking “healthy and cute”, pointing out the child was lucky to be found so quickly.

“There are a lot of stray dogs in this area, especially at the dumpster site. Luckily someone found her quickly,” she said, adding the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached.

It is understood that around 8.40am, two women volunteered to bring the baby to the Batu Kawa Health Clinic for a medical check-up.

The Borneo Post is contacting the authorities for an update on the baby’s condition.