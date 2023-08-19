5 bread, cake processing shops with poor hygiene in Bintulu ordered to close

SIBU (Aug 19): Five bread and cake processing shops were ordered to close with 10 compound notices amounting to RM22,600 issued to their owners during a Clean Premises Operation held in Bintulu from Aug 15-16.

According to Bintulu health officer Dr Melvin Chung, the operation involved 18 enforcement officers from the Bintulu Health Office and 13 shops or factories involved in the processing of bread and cakes were inspected.

“The shops will be closed for a maximum of 14 days and will only be allowed to re-open after rectifying the cleanliness issue,” he said in a statement.

Among the offences found during the operation were presence of pests in the shops, food handlers not wearing head coverings, dirty and untidy shops, exposed food not kept in closed containers and wrong way of food defrosting process.

“All food and food ingredients are not allowed to be placed directly on the floor, but must be arranged with a minimum distance of 20 centimetres from the floor,” he added.

Dr Chung reminded all food shop owners to always maintain clean and tidy premises as stipulated in the 2009 Food Hygiene Regulations.

“The Clean Premises Operation will be conducted from time to time to ensure food sold to consumers is always safe and of good quality,” he added.