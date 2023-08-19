Borneo Sonic Music Festival: Tickets flying off the shelves

KUCHING (Aug 19): The countdown to the highly-anticipated Borneo Sonic Music Festival (BSMF) has kicked off with a resounding bang as tickets go on sale, causing a frenzy among music enthusiasts.

With ticket sales officially launched starting 9am yesterday, fans flocked to the festival’s online platforms in droves.

The ticketing system employs a unique method, with highly-coveted VIP tickets — limited to 1,000 per 15-minute slot — seeing a staggering 6,000 eager fans queueing up on the first day alone.

A remarkable 487 VIP tickets were successfully sold within a mere two-minute span, marking an unprecedented demand for this elite experience.

The demand for other ticket categories were equally as dynamic, with Category 2 tickets (priced at RM788 each) being the popular choice and seeing swift sales within minutes of going live.

Category 4 tickets, offered at RM588, witnessed an impressive sale rate of 60 to 70 tickets per minute — further underscoring the event’s popularity.

Notably, Category 5 tickets were almost entirely snapped up by eager fans.

BME (International) Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director and festival organiser Steven Au conveyed his appreciation for the overwhelming support.

“BME would like to thank everyone for the tremendous support. Today marks Day 1 of ticket sales, and the response was overwhelming!

“The BSMF 2023 hype is real and we can’t wait for you to experience what we have lined up for you. Our team is working around the clock and we’ve noted your comments and suggestions.

“We will try our best to accommodate your requests as best we can, and we appreciate your understanding. The countdown officially begins, see you at BSMF 2023!” he said.

As the tickets continue to find their way into the hands of excited attendees, the festival is poised to etch its arc as an unforgettable music spectacle, uniting fans in their shared love for music and diverse performances.

Organised by BME (International) Malaysia Sdn Bhd in partnership with Skyline Entertainment and Dream Factory Entertainment, the inaugural festival promises an electrifying line-up of performances that has fans racing to secure their spots.

The music festival, slated for Oct 6 and 7 at the iconic Sarawak Stadium, has amassed a star-studded ensemble of artistes from across the globe.

K-pop aficionados are in for a treat as Taeyang, CL, Suho, and Hyo grace the stage.

International artist Havana Brown adds an extra layer of excitement, while Grammy Award-winning American rapper Fatman Scoop is set to bring down the house.

Malaysia’s very own Ning Baizura, alongside other exceptional acts, will round off the stellar lineup.

A whopping attendance of approximately 30,000 fans is anticipated, ready to immerse themselves in a cross-cultural celebration of music.

For comprehensive event details, including ticket availability and specifics, visit the official website at www.borneosonic.com.

Stay updated with event news and conversations by following @borneosonic.mf on TikTok, Facebook, and Instragram.