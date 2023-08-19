Call for regatta stall rentals in S’wak to be reasonable, affordable

MIRI (Aug 19): Regatta organisers in Sarawak should consider the needs of small-time entrepreneurs in setting appropriate rental rates at the event venue, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat has suggested.

He was responding to the call by a group of entrepreneurs in Serian for the state government to help cap the rental rates for regatta stalls which they alleged were unaffordable to small-time entrepreneurs.

A demonstration by the group was later uploaded to Facebook, with comments that the rental cost for a 20ft by 20ft stall at RM4,800 was sky-high, which they said was unaffordable and unacceptable.

The group called on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to intervene to help lower the rates.

“The rates should be reasonable and affordable as I have received grouses from the small entrepreneurs and hawkers calling for more affordable rates and reasonable charges,” Ripin said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

He said the request was understandable as material prices and cost of living had increased, and small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and petty traders are struggling to earn a living.

In following up the issue, he said he was informed by the organising committee representative that it was not true that the rental was RM4,800 as it cost only RM1,200 over eight days for rental of a 10ft by 20ft lot at Pesta Simunjan.

As for the upcoming Baram Regatta 2023 in Marudi, he said the rental charges for each lot are RM100, RM80 and RM50 for local business community and RM150, RM120 and RM100 for entrepreneurs from outside the district, depending on size and location.

The iconic Baram regatta carnival will be held on September 26 to Oct 2 this year.

Organisers said the rates are reasonable as they included the costs of site preparation and electricity over eight days.