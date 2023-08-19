Chinese navy ship docks at Klang Port

PORT KLANG (Aug 18): The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Ship, ETG162 of China Navy, docked at Port Klang here yesterday for a three-day visit to the country.

The arrival of the ship was welcomed by Assistant Chief of Staff Operations and Strategy of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Rear Admiral Datuk Ee Tai Peng

China Navy Senior Captain Zhao Lang in his speech said the visit of the navy fully demonstrates the great significance, high level and vitality of bilateral relations between China and Malaysia.

He said since China Navy’s first ship arrived in the country, they have been conducting diversified operations such as joint exercises and joined the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition.

The ship held a welcoming reception onboard today which included a Chinese cultural show for guests. – Bernama