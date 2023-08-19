Councillor: SMC to ensure damaged public toilets repaired for users’ comfort

SIBU (Aug 19): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has carried out inspections on several public toilets under its jurisdiction in its effort to upgrade and repair such facilities.

SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipality Services Standing Committee vice chairman Cr Yiing Sy Huat said a total of eight out of the 17 public toilets under the council’s jurisdiction were inspected Thursday.

“We will work to repair the damaged facilities at the public toilets so that visitors can use them comfortably,” he said.

In this regard, Yiing called on the public to work together with SMC to ensure the toilets are well-maintained and kept clean at all times.

The public toilets inspected Thursday were located at Sibu Gateway, SEDC Hawker Centre, Rajang Esplanade, Jalan Khoo Peng Loong, Sibu Heritage Centre, Skateboard Park at Sibu Town Square Phase 3; Law King Howe Memorial Museum at Sibu Town Square Phase 2; and Jalan Bujang Suntong.

Accompanying Yiing during the inspections were councillors Wee Kim Choon, Yii Souk Ming and Norizan Sanyut.