DVSS to intensify free anti-rabies vaccination for pet dogs

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) will conduct more free anti-rabies vaccination for pet dogs this month to further curb the spread of the disease in the state.

According to the department in a post on its Facebook page, the anti-rabies vaccination campaign will be held in Song, Samarahan and Mukah on Aug 26.

In Song, pet owners are advised to bring their dogs to the district’s Open Stadium, while in Samarahan, the campaign is to take place at Kampung Merdang Gayam’s multipurpose hall.

The anti-rabies vaccination event in Samarahan will also include a licensing programme by the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council.

In Mukah, the anti-rabies vaccination exercise will be carried out in a house-to-house style for pet owners in Bukit Engkerbai and Lubok Bemban areas.

All these campaigns on Aug 26 will be held between 9am and 4pm.

Next month, the DVSS is also to organise a similar vaccination programme in Kapit at the Old Airport in the division on Sept 2, from 9am to 4pm.

Today, a ‘Stop Rabies’ campaign was held at SJK Chung Hua, Serian to not just vaccinate dogs against rabies but talks were also organised to increase awareness of the disease.

Pet owners are reminded to ensure that their dogs must be above three months old and healthy before being vaccinated against rabies.

They must bring along their IC, and their pet’s vaccination card if any.

After vaccination, pet owners must isolate their dogs for 28 days to allow immunity against rabies to strengthen.

They are advised not to shower the dog for at least one week after vaccination, and not let their dogs roam freely in public places.

Pet owners who happen to miss out on the free anti-rabies vaccination campaign are advised to contact DVSS divisional offices during office hours for an appointment to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies.

They can call the divisional veterinary office in Kuching at 082-628249, 082-628250 or 082-628255; Serian (019-204 5829); Samarahan (082-671221); Sri Aman (083-322106); Betong (083-471622); Sarikei (084-658129); Sibu (084-330224); Kapit (084-798280); Mukah (084-871050); Bintulu (086-335770); Miri (085-411866); Limbang (085-215879) and Lawas (085-285085).

The DVSS said all pet owners in Sarawak must get their dogs vaccinated against rabies every year in accordance with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order.

Those who fail to abide by this commit an offence under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance, 1999 which comes with a fine not exceeding RM2,500.

The department also warned that dogs found without evidence of vaccination may be detained.