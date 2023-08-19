Elmina plane crash: Initial report to be prepared in 30 days, witnesses urged to come forward, says Transport Ministry

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 19): A preliminary report on the investigations into Thursday’s plane crash at Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam will be prepared within 30 days from the date of the incident.

According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) team has initiated a technical investigation based on Annex 13 ― Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO Annex 13).

“The main purpose of the investigation is to determine the cause of the accident in order to save lives and prevent similar incidents in the future,” the ministry said in a statement today.

MoT said it is not the purpose of the investigation to apportion blame or liability.

As such, the ministry urged members of the public or any party with relevant video recordings or photographs of the incident to come forward and submit them to the BSKU to help in the investigation.

The materials can be submitted via e-mail to [email protected] or by contacting the BSKU special line (Lt Col Juma’in Saadon of TUDM) at 03-88921235.

MOT also urged members of the public who were near the scene and witnessed the crash to contact the BSKU via email or the special line to facilitate the investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry is appealing to the public not to spread images and videos of the victims who died in the air crash.

It said that such an act would result in confusion and speculation that would not only interfere with the investigation into the incident but also offend the victims’ next of kin.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50pm, killing the six passengers and two crew on board and a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground. ― Bernama