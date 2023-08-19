Fatimah: Teenage pregnancy cases in S’wak decrease by 38.09 pct from 2016-2022

KUCHING (Aug 19): The number of teenage pregnancy cases in Sarawak saw a 38.09 per cent reduction from 2016-2022, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the number of cases dropped sharply since the One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee was established in 2016 to tackle the issue in a holistic manner.

“We set up the committee not to encourage pre-marital sex but to help tackle problems such as baby dumping,” she said when met by reporters after launching the International Chinese Muslim Conference 2023 at a hotel here today.

Fatimah said in 2016, Sarawak recorded 2,481 teenage pregnancy cases and the number gradually reduced to 1,536 in 2022.

According to her, baby dumping occurs because teenage mothers do not want people to know she had engaged in pre-marital sex.

She said this was why the government collaborated with the KPJ Specialist Hospital to set up a baby hatch for teenage mothers to place their babies in a safe spot.

“Now that KPJ has moved, we are now in the process of setting up a new baby hatch at Borneo Medical Centre which should be ready soon,” she added.

Fatimah said as of Aug 18 this year, the state recorded two baby dumping cases.

In a breakdown, she said there were 10 baby dumping cases in 2016, followed by four in 2017, 10 in 2018, five in 2019, five in 2020, 10 in 2021 and six in 2022.

The minister appealed to teenage pregnant mothers at a loss of what to do with the baby to approach her ministry for help.

“Please do not abandon the baby but put the baby in a safe place. We want to save lives.

“The number of teenage pregnant mothers seems to be decreasing — that means we have achieved our objective. It is not totally zero but the number has reduced. This is what we want.

“If the teenage mother is younger like 12 or 13, the uterus is not well developed yet and there is risk for the mother too. If teenage pregnancy really happens, there is a place safe for you. Come to us,” she said.

Fatimah added that teenage pregnant mothers can have two options — either they inform their parents who might scold them but in the end would decide to take in the baby, or they can put up the baby for adoption.

Also present was Malaysia Chinese Muslim Association president Datuk Prof Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin.