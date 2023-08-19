Fatimah: Women the backbone of families, communities

KUCHING (Aug 19): Women, especially mothers, are the most influential educators who serve as the backbone of families and communities, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said they give timeless wisdom and often shape a child’s world by nurturing and providing care and support to their families.

“Women are essential to the development of children. Thus, women play a significant role in moulding the family which will have impact on community development and nation building.

“Thus, women and family are the key to sustainable development and quality of life in the development of the community and nation building. The role of women and family is very significant in community development and ensures the stability, progress and long-term development of the nation,” she said.

She said this when launching the International Chinese Muslim Conference 2023 themed ‘The Roles and Impacts of Chinese Muslims: Embracing the Future’ at a hotel here today.

Fatimah pointed out that the central role of women in society has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development of nations.

According to her, women perform the roles of wives, mothers, ‘queens’ in the family and, at the same time, as partners, organisers, administrators, directors, re-creators, disbursers, economists, disciplinarians, teachers, health officers, artists, engineers, among many others.

At the same time, women also play a key role in the socio-economic development of the society, she added.

“A community comprises of many units of a family, which is the most significant institution in the development and daily lives of individuals.

“It is the family that shapes who we are, instils us with values, defines what we consider to be normal and abnormal, and teaches us about what is possible and not possible.

“It is in the family that our young Muslims first learn spiritual and moral values like truthfulness, happiness, peace, justice in children’s thoughts, which give meaning to their lives.

“Thus, family values and national development go hand in hand, and are the primary agent of socialisation. The family is duty-bound to imbibe norms and values imperative to the development of the nation,” she said.

Fatimah further pointed out that no outside influence is greater than that of the family in the formation of children’s morals.

Through both direct and indirect teaching, she believed that families instil morals in children, and help them to develop beliefs that reflect the values of their culture, which has significant impact on the community development and nation building.

The three-day conference, hosted by the Malaysia Chinese Muslim Association (Macma), is being attended by delegates from China, Thailand, Taiwan, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Macma president Datuk Prof Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the conference will feature a diverse range of sessions and workshop on topics such as education, business and finance, culture and the role of Chinese Muslims together with other citizens in promoting peace and development.

He said delegates will also have the opportunity to engage in networking events, and participate in cultural activities highlighting the rich history and traditions of Chinese Muslim communities.

The conference, he added, would provide a platform for scholars, leaders, experts and society to exchange ideas and best practices for promoting development and prosperity.

“We believe this conference will contribute to strengthening interfaith cooperation and promoting peace, harmony and prosperity among people of all faiths and backgrounds,” he said.