Gerawat: Natives in S’wak have unique privileges when it comes to land

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sarawak’s indigenous people are given unique privileges when it comes to their land, as their rights are honoured and safeguarded even in cases where no formal land grant has been issued, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department said the state has specific legislations like the Sarawak Land Code through which the government acknowledges the indigenous people’s rights over their ancestral lands.

“I am also an indigenous person. It is important to identify the Natives of the land because these communities have their own rights and special privileges, especially when it comes to land rights.

“In fact, we have the Native Courts that overlook these laws. This is the privilege of our position as indigenous people,” he said when officiating at a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Malaysia event at Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Gerawat, who is also advisor to Persatuan Masyarakat Dataran Tinggi Borneo, emphasised that younger generations have a role to play in preserving cultural identity and highlighting the significance of upholding cultural traditions to ensure the continued cultural identity of indigenous communities.

“By practising our unique traditions, we have hope for our community to continue on in the future and sustaining our community’s unique identity,” he said.

The event, held in conjunction with International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples which fell on Aug 9, comprises a forum and mini exhibition.

Tomorrow (Aug 20), participants will have the opportunity to visit a community-managed area called Jagoi Heritage Forest in Bau, and have first-hand experience learning from the Jagoi community.

Also present at the event were Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, Sri Aman Development Agency special administrative officer Datu Indit Bangai, and Jagoi Area Development Community chairman Prof Gabriel Tonga Noweg.