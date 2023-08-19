Hadi: Malay support gives PN control of Malaysian politics

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang today claimed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) controls the core of national politics with the support of Malays and Bumiputera.

He said the national unity government was supported by non-Malays.

“This shows a high ratio of support from Malays and Bumiputera, compared to Pakatan Harapan and BN who have extreme support from non-Muslims. So, this at once shows that the PN controls the core of the country’s politics, compared to the central government which is fragile at the core.

“PAS has representatives in all state legislative assemblies except Melaka and Sarawak and has the largest number of MPs. This shows that PAS began to gain great influence in several states until it lost with only a slim majority in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang in their recent 15th state elections,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He accused the unity government of hypocrisy for saying the state election results did not affect the standing of the federal administration.

Hadi claimed this differed from when Pakatan Harapan used to participate in demonstrations to pressure previous governments.

“The people must be alert when they received quite a painful blow in the recent elections in six states and even decreased support for them in other states,” he said.

The PAS president then warned PN leaders not to be baited into provocation. – Malay Mail