Hannah Yeoh: Over 80,000 youths have registered for revamped Rakan Muda

PETALING JAYA (Aug 19): The revamped Rakan Muda initiative, which was launched last June, has received an encouraging response, with more than 80,000 youths aged 15 to 30 participating as of today, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Therefore, she called on all youths to participate in the Rakan Muda programme by registering on the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) portal at https://www.kbs.gov.my/rakamuda.html or email to [email protected].

“Previously, the Rakan Muda programme was only available in schools, but we are now making it open to those aged 15 to 30, and participation is optional, each district and state has its own sets of programmes and activities.

“Today I’m here for the launch of the Selangor-level Rakan Muda…with its centre at Kompleks Rakan Muda Petaling Jaya,” she said at the Selangor-level Rakan Muda Mini Tour programme here today.

The Rakan Muda programme was re-launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) on June 25.

In an effort to strengthen the Rakan Muda brand, the programme introduced 10 new lifestyles, namely Rakan Demokrasi, Rakan Litar, Rakan Aktif, Rakan Bumi, Rakan Digital, Rakan Ekspresi, Rakan Muzik, Rakan Mahir, Rakan Niaga and Rakan Prihatin. — Bernama