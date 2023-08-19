JKR: Mile 15-12 of Jln Kuching-Serian partially closed till Sept 1 for repairs

KUCHING (Aug 19): A 10km stretch of the Jalan Kuching-Serian is partially closed from today (Aug 19) until Sept 1 for repair works, said a notice from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

The department disclosed the affected stretch is from the traffic light intersection at Mile 15 until Mile 25, where the repair work will take place from 7am till 5pm during the said period.

“Detours/road closures will only be carried out when the work takes place at the site to give space for heavy machinery. The road stretch will be opened as soon as possible if the repair work can be completed early to facilitate traffic movement.

“Please obey the safety signs that have been prepared before/around the area involved and please cooperate,” said the notice.

The notice added that JKR Serian Division will inform if there are any changes on the date, time or area involved with repair works.

It also advised road users to plan their journey during the period of the repair works.