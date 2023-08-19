Kuching temple, Welfare Dept hold charity goodies giveaway

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Kuching Heng Hua Seng Ing Tong and Social Welfare Department (JKM) Kuching jointly organised the 61st Anniversary Celebration Charity Goodies Giveaway 2023 held yesterday at the Kuching Heng Jua Seng Ing Tong (Ah Ma Hu Temple).

The event, which was witnessed by the Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, involved the donation of RM50 angpao and food aid to each of the 100 recipients.

“The event was already planned for a while, to give donations to a hundred recipients in conjunction with the 61st anniversary of the Seng Ing Tong Association.

“On one hand, there are recipients who have arrived to receive the donations and on the other, the organising committee wants to give these goodies out of the kindness of their hearts,” she said.

Faitmah praised the association for donating to the needy regardless of their race and religion.

“We are so fortunate to have a government that wants to develop the state so that the people prosper and ensure the welfare of everybody, irrespective of race and religion, is taken care of.

“We also have many non-governmental organisations (NGOs), such as Seng Ing Tong, that come forward to fill in the gaps for those who are not receiving the monthly assistance of JKM, providing assistance for the needy.

“I have noticed these donations are not just given to just one race but to several races as well. This is the beauty of Sarawak. We have a government and NGOs that care – when we help those in need, we do not look at their race or religion. It is based on who needs the assistance,” she said.

Also present were Kuching Seng Ing Tong president Tay Soon Ann, 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta founder and Kuching Seng Ing Tong vice president Datuk Seri Ho Kim Hee and organising chairman of the 61st Anniversary Celebration Charity Goodies Giveaway, Sia Geok Seng.