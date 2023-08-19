Kuching to host World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine 2023

KUCHING (Aug 19): The 4th World Master Chefs Competition for Cantonese Cuisine 2023, supported by and in collaboration with Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), will be held at Aeroville Mall here from Sept 4 to 7.

An invitation to attend the competition was presented by Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching president Goh Ah Seng to UCCN Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd during a press conference on Friday.

It is understood that the competition has attracted participants from over 20 countries including China, Hong Kong and Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada and Peru.

Some 500 accompanying delegates are also expected at the upcoming event, according to a press release.

The competition is aimed at showcasing Cantonese culinary arts, global gastronomy, and cultural diversity, as well as to promote the rich heritage of Borneo-style Cantonese cuisine, and showcase the tropical rainforests and unique local customs of Borneo.

The first four rounds of the competition are scheduled for 9am on Sept 5, followed by the fifth round at 9am and the final round at 10.30am, both on Sept 6.

Apart from the competition rounds, live cooking demonstrations by local master chefs will be held at 10am and 2pm with Chef Laura expected to delight visitors with a delectable showcase of Sarawak’s culinary treasures.

From 10am on Sept 5-6, stalls will also be lined up to offer local cuisine.

The competition aside, Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Malaysia will host its 30th anniversary dinner this Sept 5. This forthcoming 70-table event will welcome delegates from across the country.

Beyond its culinary significance, Goh said the competition would also serve as a platform to spotlight the unique culture and character of Sarawak, elevating its visibility on the global stage, so as to promote the state’s tourism to the world.

He said the organiser looks forward to attracting a large number of visitors to witness the brilliance of the competition and make the state’s beauty and diversity known globally.