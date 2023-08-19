Limbang man goes missing after setting up fish traps. feared to be victim of croc attack

MIRI (Aug 19): A man in Limbang is feared to be a victim of a crocodile attack after failing to return home from collecting rattan and setting up fish traps on Thursday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement on Friday said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched yesterday after a report was received from the Limbang police station.

“The 66-year-old victim, identified as Sahari Mail, was reported missing and feared to have been attacked by a crocodile.

“He left his house on Thursday afternoon to collect rattan and set up fishing traps at Kampung Ulak in Limbang,” it said.

A total of 12 boats belonging to villagers, Bomba, Marine Police and Civil Defence Force were mobilised in the SAR.

No leads were found on the first day of the SAR and was postponed at 5pm.

The search resumed this morning.