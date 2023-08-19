Majang: Beyond classroom learning invaluable future asset for students

BINTULU (Aug 19): Knowledge and skills beyond classroom learning are invaluable for students to pursue careers in the future, said Dato Majang Renggi.

The Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development said innovative culture will empower the youths to produce technologically advanced products that will be relevant in the future.

“Innovation drives problem solving and progress, leading to change in the community and economy,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Borneo International Innovation and Design Competition (BIIIC) 2023 themed ‘Innovative Generation’ at Dewan Sri Kenyalang at Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus here on Thursday.

He added innovation improves the functioning of individuals and society, while increasing work efficiency and paves the way for new job opportunities and services.

He described BIIIC 2023 as a catalyst to foster a culture of innovation among students and educators in all schools including technical institutions and higher learning centres.

He said the experience, knowledge and technical expertise gained during this competition will be a valuable asset in pursuing careers.

The participation (a total of 94 participants) from primary schools, secondary schools, colleges and higher education institutions, he believes will further build a culture of innovation and creativity among students.

The competition was judged by 14 experts in related fields including five international experts from Cambodia, Thailand, China, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.

“I believe this competition has sparked interest in applied technology and has encouraged some to pursue careers in scientific research, opening the way for more future scientists; the discovery of new technologies while addressing new challenges and increasing competitiveness,” he added.