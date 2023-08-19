Malaysia’s oldest living man Seliman Bandang dies at age 113

KUCHING (Aug 19): Seliman Bandang, who was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the oldest living man in the country in 2021, passed away today at the age of 113.

His son Tuai Rumah Mulok Seliman said his father had been receiving treatment at the Saratok Hospital for the past few days due to illness.

“At 5.20am this morning (Aug 19), our father breathed his last and his body was brought back to our longhouse in Klua Krian, Saratok.

“He left behind two children, nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He is scheduled to be buried on the morning of Aug 22 at the Klua Christian Cemetery,” Mulok said.

Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, who visited Seliman at the hospital on Aug 16, expressed his deepest condolences to the family in a Facebook post today.

He said Seliman’s family was closely connected to him from the Klua longhouse.

“Seliman was a close friend of my late father and our families have always supported each other from the past until now.

“I used to play at his longhouse during my childhood,” he recounted.

In a Borneo Post article published on Aug 29, 2021, Seliman from Tenggalat in Saratok was born on March 21, 1910.

He was announced ‘the oldest living man in the country’ through a livestream by MBR on its Facebook page.

Through his grandson Michael Bandang, Seliman told viewers that his secret to longevity is always being happy and living a stress-free life.

Michael added that the family prepares balanced meals for him as well.

According to other previous news reports, the late Seliman was discovered to be the oldest in Malaysia in 2021 after he came for his Covid-19 vaccination in Saratok in June that year.