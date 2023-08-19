Man in Sibu feared drowned after falling into Batang Rajang

SIBU (Aug 19): A man was feared drowned after he fell into Batang Rajang while loading cargo into an express boat berthed at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong here today.

Witnesses claimed that they saw the man only known as Ah Bui, who is in his 40s, struggling in the water after the fall before disappearing.

They said Ah Bui had been working there over the past few years.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the distress call was received at about 12.26pm after the incident.

“According to a witness, the victim, clad in black shirt and pants, fell into the river from an express boat while lifting things into the boat,” it said.

A search and rescue operation has been launched to look for Ah Bui.