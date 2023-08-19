Man perishes in single vehicle accident at Matang

KUCHING (Aug 19): A 35-year-old man was killed after the sedan car he was driving went off the road and into a drain at Jalan Datuk Haji Daud, Matang here in the wee hours today.

The deceased, identified Mohamad Hairul Daud, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team of eight personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station was deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 3.54am.

“Upon their arrival, the operations commander reported that the victim was found trapped and unconscious in the car.

“The public had managed to extricate the victim prior to the arrival of the Bomba team and handed him over to the police and paramedics for further action,” it said in a statement.