Mawan: Rumah Dayak project to be issued partial OP by DBKU

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will issue a partial occupation permit (OP) on the Rumah Dayak project at Satok here, said Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

The granting of the partial OP is based on the physical completion of the project’s seven-lot four-storey shop block which sits on SDNU land.

Mawan said DBKU would only issue a full OP once the proposed 12-storey tower adjacent to the shop block is completed.

“The Datuk Bandar has assured me that DBKU will prioritise the issuance of the partial OP. A partial OP is fine (rather) than no OP at all.

“That means we (SDNU headquarters) can relocate there (Satok) soon,” he told The Borneo Post today.

A meeting with DBKU Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan was held at the latter’s office here Friday.

Mawan, who is Advisor in the Office of the Premier of Sarawak and Pakan assemblyman, said the meeting with Junaidi was aimed at making sure that all requirements for the partial OP are met.

“We want to leave no stone unturned. The project has stalled since the laying of the foundation stone in 1997. The time has come to make sure that SDNU has a physical home of its own,” he said.

Mawan, who took the helm of SDNU in 2012, said the focus now is not to lay blame on anyone for the long delay of the project, but on moving forward so that SDNU can continue to focus on people’s socio-economic standard and development.

Apart from the tower project in Satok, the union will also revisit the idea of developing its plots of land in Siol Kandis and Jalan Chawan.

The plots in the two areas are located strategically and, once developed, will contribute to raising the value of their surrounding areas, he added.

Mawan said SDNU, in fact, owned lands and buildings throughout Sarawak, with several branches using these buildings as their headquarters and centre of activities.

However, developing the one at Jalan Chawan would pose the greatest challenge because it has been illegally encroached by some people or groups.

“Several ‘soft’ actions had been conducted before in efforts to clear the land, and the union’s Business and Property Development Committee (BPDC) will soon meet to discuss the necessary plans pursuant to developing it,” he informed.